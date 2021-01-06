BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

BXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NYSE BXS opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.32.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $265.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

