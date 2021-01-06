BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BKU has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded BankUnited from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised BankUnited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BankUnited stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Rajinder P. Singh sold 255,230 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $7,587,987.90. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $2,201,655.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,979.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 8.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 183.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

