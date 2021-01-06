Banner (BANR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Banner (NASDAQ: BANR):

1/5/2021 – Banner is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Banner was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/24/2020 – Banner was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

12/23/2020 – Banner was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2020 – Banner was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2020 – Banner was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

BANR opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $149.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.88 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 1.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 2.3% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Banner by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Banner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

