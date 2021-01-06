Barclays Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $221.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $193.00 to $221.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.17.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $211.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.62. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $227.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $1,638,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total value of $6,754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 915,431 shares of company stock valued at $144,651,442. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

