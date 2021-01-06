Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

