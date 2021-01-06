Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

BTDPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

BTDPY stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

