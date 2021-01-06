BASIC (BASIC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.45 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. BASIC has a market cap of $26.58 million and $3.45 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One BASIC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00027362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00112766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00214703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.00491951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00240779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00055032 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance.

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

