Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nord/LB

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAYRY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 5th. AlphaValue downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.34. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

