Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Beam Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of BEAM opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $100.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,862,000 after buying an additional 903,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1,140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,165,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,637,000 after buying an additional 1,071,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 308,179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 248,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,325,000. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

