Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) Shares Gap Down to $3.28

Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.05. Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 112,370 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$338.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.96.

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) Company Profile (CVE:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

