Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 454 ($5.93).

A number of analysts have commented on BEZ shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

In other Beazley plc (BEZ.L) news, insider Robert A. Stuchbery bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £29,973 ($39,159.92).

Shares of BEZ stock traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 374.70 ($4.90). 1,079,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,637. Beazley plc has a 12 month low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 611.50 ($7.99). The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 365.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 380.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 12.93.

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

