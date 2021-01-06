Bela Hits Market Capitalization of $52,578.32 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 64.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Bela has a market cap of $52,578.32 and $10.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bela has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bela token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.00460321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Bela

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 54,529,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,383,192 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. The official website for Bela is livebela.com.

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

