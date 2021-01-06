Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Get Belden alerts:

NYSE BDC opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. Belden has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 236,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Belden by 11.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth about $2,521,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth about $18,498,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 22.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the period.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.