BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.48

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 9601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. BidaskClub raised BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $981.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

