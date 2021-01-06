Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Investment analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Foy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock worth $302,850. Insiders own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

