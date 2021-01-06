Beowulf (BWF) Price Hits $0.0132 on Exchanges

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beowulf has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $13.19 million and $25,444.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00027447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00113015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.65 or 0.00490031 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00241535 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00054965 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com.

Beowulf Token Trading

Beowulf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.