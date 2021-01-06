Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €39.15 ($46.06) and last traded at €39.40 ($46.35). 5,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.60 ($46.59).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDT. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.40 ($39.29).

The firm has a market cap of $397.75 million and a PE ratio of 106.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) Company Profile (ETR:BDT)

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and avaition industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

