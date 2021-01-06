BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BGSF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. 102,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. BG Staffing has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. BG Staffing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.05 million. Research analysts predict that BG Staffing will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BG Staffing by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.