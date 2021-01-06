BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BHP Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $4.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CSFB raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $57.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 4,062.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 499,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after buying an additional 487,265 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,077,000 after purchasing an additional 243,895 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP grew its stake in BHP Group by 86.8% in the second quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 427,696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 198,777 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 893,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,086,000 after purchasing an additional 183,114 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

