BiblePay (BBP) Price Hits $0.0001

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and C-CEX. BiblePay has a market cap of $203,643.53 and approximately $27,075.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

BiblePay Profile

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org.

BiblePay Coin Trading

BiblePay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, C-CEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

