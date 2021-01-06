BidaskClub Downgrades BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $455.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in BGC Partners by 287.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 69,457 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 1,683.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 238,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter worth $52,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

