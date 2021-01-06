BidaskClub Downgrades CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNOOC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CNOOC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CNOOC in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEO opened at $91.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.84. CNOOC has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $181.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNOOC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CNOOC by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CNOOC during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,829,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,401,000 after buying an additional 73,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

