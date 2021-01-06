BidaskClub Downgrades Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Strong Sell

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

DOC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

DOC opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

