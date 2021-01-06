BidaskClub Downgrades R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) to Buy

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.42, a P/E/G ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 109.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,349,329 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,645,000 after acquiring an additional 318,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 45.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after buying an additional 1,038,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,523,714 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $28,140,000 after purchasing an additional 448,959 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 66.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,615 shares during the period.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

