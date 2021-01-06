BidaskClub Lowers A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A10 Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $743.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $30,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,140.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,889 shares of company stock worth $163,635. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in A10 Networks by 195.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 25,414 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 106.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 127.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 81,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

