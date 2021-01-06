BidaskClub Lowers Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Hold

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $510.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $275,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

