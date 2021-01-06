BidaskClub Lowers Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Hold

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $185.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Criteo by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 55.6% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 153.8% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 110,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Criteo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Criteo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,372,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.