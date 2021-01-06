BidaskClub Lowers World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $107.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $124.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.89. The company has a market cap of $740.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $206,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,901.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $30,448.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,842.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $581,950. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 36.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 201,734.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 58,503 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 370,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

