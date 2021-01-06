BidaskClub Upgrades Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to “Hold”

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist cut their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Monro has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $79.17.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in shares of Monro by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 8,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Monro by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Monro by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monro by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.