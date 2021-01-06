Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.96. Big Banc Split shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 4,100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

About Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK)

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

