BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $87.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 228,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $15,032,291.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,174,754.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,643,348.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.