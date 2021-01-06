Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.06. Bimini Capital Management shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

About Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM)

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

