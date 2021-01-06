Binance USD Market Capitalization Hits $1.10 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded flat against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $2.84 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00045224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00309510 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00032044 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,068.97 or 0.02895003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025465 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 1,102,223,457 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.