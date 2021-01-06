BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. 5,277,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $85,606.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,826.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,883,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,979 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 170.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,791,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,996 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 313.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 907,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

