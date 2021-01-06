BioXcel Therapeutics’ (BTAI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $185.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $175.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 287.52% from the company’s previous close.

BTAI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BTAI stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). Research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 54.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.