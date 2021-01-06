Bitcloud Price Reaches $0.0036 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $128,684.88 and $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,439,413 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

