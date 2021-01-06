BitcoiNote Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $55,855.31 and approximately $5.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 102.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,252,759 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

