BitCore Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,951.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000920 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $1,951.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitCore has traded up 103.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,164.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.46 or 0.03235484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.00459405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.62 or 0.01223252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00377391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00020327 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00168934 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,503,264 coins and its circulating supply is 18,002,304 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.