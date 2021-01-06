BitTorrent Market Capitalization Reaches $323.24 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and UPbit. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $323.24 million and approximately $134.13 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00027847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00115407 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00255551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.72 or 0.00493631 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00244403 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016468 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,899,741,739 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

