Blacer Coin Price Down 33.4% Over Last 7 Days (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.68 or 0.00285861 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004138 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

