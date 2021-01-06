Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) (CVE:BMM) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) (CVE:BMM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.11. Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23.

About Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) (CVE:BMM)

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper properties. Its flagship project is the Blanco Creek mineral property, which comprises 40 unpatented federal lode claims and 3 historic underground mines located in central Idaho.

