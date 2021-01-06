BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.

In related news, Director Cynthia Egan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

