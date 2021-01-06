BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:MUJ opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $25,024.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at $82,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

