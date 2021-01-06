BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

