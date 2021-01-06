BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

MPA stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.