BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BSE)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.