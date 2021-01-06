BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $38.35.

In related news, Director Cynthia Egan purchased 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,256.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

