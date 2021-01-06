BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce sales of $40.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.35 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $47.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $170.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.56 million to $170.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $169.08 million, with estimates ranging from $164.82 million to $173.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.86 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $35,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,476.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCPC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. 4,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,126. The firm has a market cap of $662.59 million, a P/E ratio of -124.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

