BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $25.15.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

