BLAST (BLAST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. BLAST has a total market cap of $65,619.66 and approximately $16.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 47,153,705 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

